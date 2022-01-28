Advertisement

Infant death under investigation in Athens County

(Dakota News Now)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - An investigation has been opened regarding the death of an infant while in the custody of Athens County Children Services, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was notified about the infant’s death January 7.

On that same day, the sheriff’s office reported an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the birth, life and death of the child was initiated.

Sheriff Smith states “It is customary for this agency to investigate any death that is deemed unusual in any capacity, and it is the practice of this agency to be as thorough and complete in those investigations as possible.”

The sheriff says no further information will be released at this time.

