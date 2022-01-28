Light snow day ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a January known for cold and snow, Thursday morning’s lows of 8 Huntington, 9 Charleston and -3 in Athens and Parkersburg were among the frostiest of the winter! The below zero numbers came courtesy of a leftover snow cover from the multiple storms this first month has dished out. But now it’s time for a new snowfall to grace our presence. In time slick roads will be realized!

Overnight into Friday morning an arctic front will arrive armed with snow showers and falling temperatures. A coating on grass and cars is likely by dawn with roads mainly damp but perhaps slick in spots with temperatures hovering near 30.

Friday will feature off and on snow flurries and showers as the “Z”, the WSAZ Wrestling Invitational takes to the mats at the Mountain Health Arena. While roads should be damp much of the time by day, lingering moisture on roads and new Friday night snow showers can coat the ground end result in slick travel.

Saturday will feel like the coldest day of the winter with temperatures starting near 10 degrees (not the coldest of 2022) but struggling to reach 20 (coldest afternoon of the year). Morning flurries will give way to blue skies with a blustery cold wind adding an extra bite to the air.

Sunday afternoon begins a welcome thaw as highs will aim for 40 before jumping into the 50s next week!

