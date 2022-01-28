Man found guilty in Lincoln County murder trial

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man charged with murder in the death of his wife has been found guilty in court Friday.

West Virginia State Police say Edward Jeffers, of Hamlin, was found guilty of first degree murder.

The jury recommended a a sentence of life without mercy to the judge.

In 2017, Edward Jeffers, of Hamlin was charged in the stabbing death of Stephanie Jeffers.

According to the criminal complaint, a domestic incident was reported December 14, 2017 at an apartment complex in Hamlin.

The Lincoln County Prosecutor’s Office says Jeffers will be brought back for formal sentencing at a later date.

