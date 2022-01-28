Advertisement

Man found guilty in Lincoln County murder trial

West Virginia State Police say Edward Jeffers, of Hamlin, was found guilty of first degree murder.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man charged with murder in the death of his wife has been found guilty in court Friday.

The jury recommended a a sentence of life without mercy to the judge.

In 2017, Edward Jeffers, of Hamlin was charged in the stabbing death of Stephanie Jeffers.

According to the criminal complaint, a domestic incident was reported December 14, 2017 at an apartment complex in Hamlin.

The Lincoln County Prosecutor’s Office says Jeffers will be brought back for formal sentencing at a later date.

To view our previous coverage on this story, click here.

