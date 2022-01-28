Overnight snowfall creates slick conditions on roadways

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Light snow is accumulating this morning across our region.

The snow started falling in Huntington just before midnight.

Metro 911 in Kanawha County is asking for anyone driving this morning to slow down and allow for extra travel time. This is because the light snow accumulations and freezing temperatures are making the roadways slick. Road crews are out attempting to clear the roads, but drivers should use caution on their morning commute.

More than 70 schools and businesses are operating on a delayed or canceled schedule. You can find a list of the closings and delays here.

This snow comes almost two weeks after our region was hit by a severe winter storm that caused multiple accidents and power outages. Several locations are even still dealing with snow accumulations from that previous storm.

We will be following this developing situation and bring you the latest right here on WSAZ.com

