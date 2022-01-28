Advertisement

Pedestrian struck in Charleston

Metro 911 dispatchers say the pedestrian was hit on Civic Center Drive near Quarrier Street in...
Metro 911 dispatchers say the pedestrian was hit on Civic Center Drive near Quarrier Street in Charleston.(WSAZ/Matt Lackritz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Charleston Thursday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the pedestrian was hit on Civic Center Drive near Quarrier Street in Charleston.

The pedestrian was transported from the scene with injuries. The extent of those injuries are unknown.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

