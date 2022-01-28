Advertisement

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department to get new building

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Those at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department are beyond excited as they’re set to get a brand new building to work out of.

Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the original sheriff’s department building was built more than sixty years ago and over the years their department has grown to the point that it became impossible to station everyone in the same place.

“We didn’t want to build a place for today,” Eggleton said. “We want to build a place for 20 years from today. We have people spread out all over the county paying rent in different buildings. This will bring everybody into one place for the public so they can come over and see us when they’re needed.”

Both Eggleton and Chief Deputy Eric Hayzlett said they want to be in one building to serve their community to the best of their ability.

“I think every Sheriff that I’ve worked for has asked for a new building,” Hayzlett said. “We’ve been in probably four or five in the time that I’ve been here so it’s needed.”

Once they break ground, Hayzlett said it’ll take somewhere between 12-18 months to finish.

Construction is set to start in the next few months and should open in 2023.

