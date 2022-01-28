Advertisement

SiriusXM launches Neil Young radio after Spotify agrees to remove music

Neil Young performs at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline...
Neil Young performs at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline Amphitheater on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Mountain View, Calif. Young asked for his music to be removed from Spotify because he said the music and podcast platform is 'spreading fake information about vaccines.'(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – SiriusXM is launching a channel strictly dedicated to Neil Young.

This comes on the heels of the 76-year-old musician asking for his music to be removed from Spotify because he said the music and podcast platform is “spreading fake information about vaccines.”

He said he is upset because the streaming platform also hosts “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. Rogan is an outspoken critic of COVID vaccines and has made inaccurate claims about them.

Spotify agreed to Young’s request but said it hopes to welcome him back soon.

Young said he appreciated his record company, Warner Brothers, standing behind him, since Spotify is responsible for 60 percent of his music being streamed all over the world.

He said it was “a huge loss for my record company to absorb.”

A day after Spotify agreed to grant the veteran rocker’s request, SiriusXM announced the return of Neil Young Radio.

“When you have an opportunity to present an iconic artist still at the height of his creativity, you don’t hesitate to do it, again,” said Steve Blatter, SiriusXM senior vice president and general manager of music programming. “Outspoken, brave and a true music icon, Neil Young is in a rare class of artists, and we are honored to collaborate with him to create a special audio experience for his fans.”

Listeners can hear Neil Young Radio on channel 27 and streaming online on the SXM App.

According to SiriusXM, the channel will include rarities and exclusives, every new song from his latest album Barn, epic hits and fan favorites from his solo music, as well as collaborations with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby Stills Nash & Young.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters in Logan have been battling a fire overnight involving multiple structures.
Fire involving three homes confirmed as fatal
Car chase that started in Johnson County ends in Martin County.
Two in custody after multi-county pursuit ends with head on collision
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Sheriff on officer-involved shooting | “Extreme lifesaving set of circumstances”
A two-vehicle crash happened on I-64 west near the Institute exit.
All lanes of I-64 WB are back open near the Institute exit

Latest News

A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke about omicron ahead of a meeting with the White House COVID...
Biden in Pennsylvania to talk infrastructure as bridge collapses
Brett Hankison, was not charged in Taylor’s shooting death. Instead, he will stand trial on...
Jury selection starts in lone trial over Breonna Taylor raid
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers