Advertisement

Tesla’s Cybertruck delayed until 2023

Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.
Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.(Tesla via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla’s Cybertruck is delayed again.

During a call Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors the vehicle won’t be ready until 2023 – two years after it was promised.

Musk said the main issue is new technology and finding a price people are willing to pay for it.

When the truck was announced in 2019, it had a starting price of $39,900.

During the call, Musk also said no new Tesla vehicles will be announced this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters in Logan have been battling a fire overnight involving multiple structures.
Fire involving three homes confirmed as fatal
Car chase that started in Johnson County ends in Martin County.
Two in custody after multi-county pursuit ends with head on collision
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Sheriff on officer-involved shooting | “Extreme lifesaving set of circumstances”
A two-vehicle crash happened on I-64 west near the Institute exit.
All lanes of I-64 WB are back open near the Institute exit

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke about omicron ahead of a meeting with the White House COVID response...
Biden in Pennsylvania to talk infrastructure as bridge collapses
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there has been 'no positive reaction' after the...
Russia says US ignored its security demands over Ukraine
The incident ended on I-10 West near Acadian just after 4:00 a.m. Jan. 28.
Police: Patient steals ambulance, crashes into two police vehicles after chase
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Judge OKs agreement to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse