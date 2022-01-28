Advertisement

WSAZ Wrestling Tourney began Friday

44th edition of the Invitational began Friday afternoon.
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One year after a scaled back tournament due to COVID, the 44th WSAZ Wrestling Invitational is back in full force. The tournament started Friday afternoon with over 130 teams and 1300 wrestlers taking part in the event. Here are some highlights from the first round high school matches and a multiple state champion talks about being happy to be back for the WSAZ Invitational.

