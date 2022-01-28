W.Va. moves to repeal nuclear power ban, public weighs in

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The public weighed in Friday as the West Virginia Legislature could be days away from repealing a 1990s-era ban on nuclear power plant construction in West Virginia.

The legislation, Senate Bill 4, recently passed the Senate with bipartisan support and bipartisan opposition. The same could happen as early as Monday in the House of Delegates.

Speakers were speakers evenly split Friday for and against the bill.

“Repealing the ban will remove the safety valve protecting West Virginia and leave a void,” said Pam Nixon of NAACP.

“We should not limit our options of what technologies we should pursue in 2022 when we are facing such an immediate and what some would call an existential crisis,” said Perry Bryant of Charleston.

That crisis is climate change, and any alternative to fossil fuels worries the coal industry.

“West Virginia and this Capitol has always been a safe haven for our miners and their families,” said Chris Hamilton of the West Virginia Coal Association. “Today they wake up to news that nuclear is power is coming to West Virginia.”

Manufacturers and the Chamber of Commerce see Senate Bill 4 as supporting an all of the above approach to energy.

Others noted a need for more safeguards. One advocated for more research and policymaking.

The proposal’s sponsor in the House, Del. Brandon Steele, said it will be a careful, multi-year process.

“We can’t live in fear like that, but can be reserved and make sure that we’re moving forward cautiously and deliberately,” said Steele, R-Raleigh.

Even if the bill passes, Steele said West Virginia is years away from actual construction. He said the proposal simply allows lawmakers to begin dealing with the regulatory questions and others to come.

Senate Bill 4 is up for final passage Monday morning.

