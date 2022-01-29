Advertisement

Arctic air follows latest snow

Another polar plunge starts weekend
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The latest snow has pushed the region into top 7 status as far as January snows are concerned. While the early daytime snow hung out near the Ohio River, the emphasis shifted south and east into the Big Sandy and Kanawha Valleys by afternoon and evening. The Friday snow of 1″-2″ has lifted the monthly total to 17″-20″! Not bad after a virtually snowless start to winter in February.

Looking ahead overnight light snow showers can still re-dust the ground. Careful walking and driving where a candy-cane coating hides black ice or frozen slush! Sunrise temperatures sill settle back to 10-15 degrees.

Saturday will start with clouds but quickly skies will turn bright and in time deep blue. A blustery wind will blow all day long making the high near 25 feel like it’s in the teens.

Sunday will dawn with a cloud cover and temperatures in the teens. With a wind shift to the south temperatures will rebound into the upper 30s.

Next week a winter thaw will be on as highs recover to the 40s then 50s!

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters in Logan have been battling a fire overnight involving multiple structures.
Fire involving three homes confirmed as fatal
Car chase that started in Johnson County ends in Martin County.
Two in custody after multi-county pursuit ends with head on collision
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Sheriff on officer-involved shooting | “Extreme lifesaving set of circumstances”

Latest News

Snow yields to Frigid air
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast | Light Snow Passing Through
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
Wintry Friday Forecast
First Warning Weather