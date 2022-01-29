Arctic air follows latest snow

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The latest snow has pushed the region into top 7 status as far as January snows are concerned. While the early daytime snow hung out near the Ohio River, the emphasis shifted south and east into the Big Sandy and Kanawha Valleys by afternoon and evening. The Friday snow of 1″-2″ has lifted the monthly total to 17″-20″! Not bad after a virtually snowless start to winter in February.

Looking ahead overnight light snow showers can still re-dust the ground. Careful walking and driving where a candy-cane coating hides black ice or frozen slush! Sunrise temperatures sill settle back to 10-15 degrees.

Saturday will start with clouds but quickly skies will turn bright and in time deep blue. A blustery wind will blow all day long making the high near 25 feel like it’s in the teens.

Sunday will dawn with a cloud cover and temperatures in the teens. With a wind shift to the south temperatures will rebound into the upper 30s.

Next week a winter thaw will be on as highs recover to the 40s then 50s!

