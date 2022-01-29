Advertisement

Businesses impacted by snow, icy roads

Noelle Horsfield co-owns Full Circle Gifts and Goods and is ready for more foot traffic-friendly weather.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers had to navigate snow and icy conditions once again Friday.

Snow is not always the friend of shops that rely heavily on foot traffic.

“I’m ready for the flowers and green grass,” Ashley Casto, who owns the Haute Wick Social at Heritage Station in Huntington, said.

The pandemic has already taken a huge toll on small businesses, and all the snow days this January aren’t helping.

“Foot traffic has been a little light,” Casto said.

Noelle Horsfield co-owns Full Circle Gifts and Goods with her husband next to Casto’s business.

“With a shop like ours, foot traffic matters,” Horsfield said, “and people don’t want to get out in the snow and cold. It’s going to be great when it gets warmer and people can be out walking around more.”

“Some days, it’s a few days in a row where I won’t see anyone, but that’s okay,” Casto said. “I like the quiet sometimes, just to get some stuff done.”

Upstairs, Brown Dog Yoga instructor Jonathan Cline says students are eager to no longer worry about icy roads preventing them from attending class.

“I think the snow is relaxing,” Cline said. “I think I’m the outlier. Snow is relaxing to me. I think everybody else is ready for it to stop snowing.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters in Logan have been battling a fire overnight involving multiple structures.
Fire involving three homes confirmed as fatal
Car chase that started in Johnson County ends in Martin County.
Two in custody after multi-county pursuit ends with head on collision
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Sheriff on officer-involved shooting | “Extreme lifesaving set of circumstances”

Latest News

Charleston Slick Roads
Charleston Slick Roads
Karr was seeking medical attention at Highlands ARH, and escaped there during a period of time...
Prestonsburg Police searching for escaped inmate
Infant death under investigation in Athens County
Infant death under investigation in Athens County
WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament gets underway
WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament gets underway