Businesses impacted by snow, icy roads

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers had to navigate snow and icy conditions once again Friday.

Snow is not always the friend of shops that rely heavily on foot traffic.

“I’m ready for the flowers and green grass,” Ashley Casto, who owns the Haute Wick Social at Heritage Station in Huntington, said.

The pandemic has already taken a huge toll on small businesses, and all the snow days this January aren’t helping.

“Foot traffic has been a little light,” Casto said.

Noelle Horsfield co-owns Full Circle Gifts and Goods with her husband next to Casto’s business.

“With a shop like ours, foot traffic matters,” Horsfield said, “and people don’t want to get out in the snow and cold. It’s going to be great when it gets warmer and people can be out walking around more.”

“Some days, it’s a few days in a row where I won’t see anyone, but that’s okay,” Casto said. “I like the quiet sometimes, just to get some stuff done.”

Upstairs, Brown Dog Yoga instructor Jonathan Cline says students are eager to no longer worry about icy roads preventing them from attending class.

“I think the snow is relaxing,” Cline said. “I think I’m the outlier. Snow is relaxing to me. I think everybody else is ready for it to stop snowing.”

