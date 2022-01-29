First Warning Forecast | Brief warming trend starts Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After being stuck in a deep chill Saturday, temperatures start to rise out of the freezer Sunday afternoon. Each day gets progressively warmer through Tuesday, then temperatures level out at a milder feel Wednesday and Thursday before crashing down again on Friday. Dry weather can be expected through Tuesday before rain arrives late Wednesday. Rain continues through Thursday and may finish as a mix of ice and snow Thursday night into Friday morning. It is still far too early to talk about precise impacts locally, but flooding and wintry weather are certainly a possibility as this looks to be a significant storm impacting a large portion of the country.

Saturday evening stays mostly clear as temperatures quickly drop to the low to mid 10s by midnight. Some rural spots may very well get down to the single digits.

Cloud cover increases overnight but not before low temperatures fall to near 10 degrees for most locations (single digits in rural spots). At least the breeze will be lighter.

Sunday sees a mix of sun and clouds. A few flurries may fly, but these do not amount to anything as temperatures make their way towards the 40-degree mark for the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday stay dry with increasing sunshine. Monday sees high temperatures in the low 40s, but they will surge to the mid 50s on Tuesday.

Wednesday clouds back over, with rain arriving late in the day. Afternoon temperatures rise to around 50 degrees.

Rain is likely throughout the day on Thursday. The rain will be widespread and may fall heavy at times, which means the threat for flooding will be monitored closely. Afternoon temperatures reach near 50 degrees.

A surge of arctic air returns Thursday night, with rain possibly finishing as a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow before tapering Friday morning.

Friday then clears for the afternoon but stays much colder, with high temperatures only near 30 degrees.

Saturday remains dry but cold as high temperatures still only rise to the low 30s.

