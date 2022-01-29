First Warning Forecast | Weekend starts cold, ends milder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been yet another bitter Saturday morning as many locations have fallen to the single digits. This time, it feels even colder when factoring in a brisk northwest wind. Sunshine does return for the day on Saturday, but the deep chill sticks around. Clouds gather again for Sunday, but temperatures do at least rise above freezing for the afternoon. This will be the start of a warming trend that continues through the first few days of February...a brief taste of spring. However, reality sets back in by the end of the work week as temperatures come crashing down. The warmer air will be accompanied by rain and may finish as a brief round of wintry mix before ending.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the single digits across Ohio, northeastern Kentucky, and western West Virginia where the sky has cleared. Elsewhere, temperatures are not quite as cold and are sitting in the teens due to cloud cover and even lingering flurries in spots. Either way, the stiff northwest wind is making temperatures everywhere feel like they are near or below zero.

Any lingering flurries across southern and eastern parts of the region taper around midday, giving way to sunshine for all during the afternoon. High temperatures only make it to the mid 20s with a continued stiff breeze.

Under a mostly clear sky, Saturday evening sees temperatures quickly dropping to the teens. Low temperatures Saturday night should fall to near 10 degrees before clouds thicken up enough to prevent further chilling into Sunday morning.

Sunday sees a partly cloudy sky. A few flurries may fly, but a majority of locations stay dry as temperatures make their way towards the 40-degree mark for the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. Monday sees high temperatures in the low 40s, but they will surge to the mid 50s on Tuesday.

Wednesday clouds back over, with rain arriving late in the day. Afternoon temperatures rise to around 50 degrees.

Rain is likely throughout the day on Thursday. The rain will be widespread and may fall heavy at times, which means the threat for flooding will be monitored closely. Afternoon temperatures reach the low 50s.

A surge of arctic air returns Thursday night, with rain possibility finishing as a mix of sleet and snow before tapering Friday morning.

Friday then clears for the afternoon but stays much colder, with high temperatures only near 30 degrees.

