Man faces murder charges in connection with a shooting

Crime tape generic
Crime tape generic(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A man is facing murder charges in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning.

Carl Cox, 59 of Fayetteville is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Murder. Cox was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

The shooting happened on Dempsey Road, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said Cox shot and killed two people.

The victims were identified as James “Jimmy’ Neal, 34, and Rhonda Cox, 38, both of Fayetteville.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app.

