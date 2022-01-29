Advertisement

Marshall Hoops Legends come back to Huntington

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The stories never get old even if the players age over fifty years. Several members of Marshall’s 1971-72 team are back in Huntington over the weekend celebrating 50 years since that magical season.

Players like Marshall Hall of Famer Randy Noll, Barry Driscoll, Bill James, and John Sark celebrated with teammates and other Marshall alumni at the Frederick Hotel in downtown Huntington on Friday night.

The 1971-72 team was ranked as high as 8th in the country and was led by NBA draft picks Mike D’Antoni, Russell Lee, and Noll. The Herd finished 23-4 that year and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The players will also tour Marshall’s Hall of Fame and attend the Herd-UAB game Saturday night at the Henderson Center.

