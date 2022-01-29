Parents charged in connection with 11-month-old baby’s death

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mother and father are facing charges in connection with the death of their 11-month-old baby girl, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department.

Detective Jodi Conkel says Portsmouth Police were called on September 17 about a deceased baby found lying in a crib in their home.

The body was sent for an autopsy, and the results of the autopsy have led to the parents facing charges, Conkel said.

She says getting results of toxicology reports can take up to three months or longer.

The parents, 29-year-old Robert Lee Filius and 25-year-old Micheala Hupp, are charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of drugs.

“It’s horrible a child has to go through this,” Conkel said. “Hopefully we can be the voice for them to get them justice.”

The couple was indicted last Friday, January 21.

Detective Conkel says the couple couldn’t be located in Scioto County, and investigators got information they were at an apartment in Huntington.

According to a Huntington spokesperson, Huntington police went to the 400 block of Bridge Street around 11:30 this Friday morning to execute warrants, and they were arrested without incident.

After the discovery of the dead baby, the case was turned over to a special victims unit out of the Scioto County prosecutor’s office, which includes members of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department and Portsmouth Police Department.

“It’s hard to see anybody that’s passed away but very traumatic seeing children,” Conkel said. “That’s why the special victims unit was created to give extra attention to these types of cases.”

Conkel says it’s expected the parents will be held in jail in Cabell County until they either waive extradition or investigators get a warrant to bring them back to Scioto County.

Conkel says further details about what was learned from the baby’s autopsy are not being released at this time.

