Prestonsburg Police searching for escaped inmate

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Prestonsburg Police are seeking public assistance in searching for an inmate who escaped from a hospital.

Prestonsburg Police say Jesse Karr was originally in custody at the Floyd County Jail on drug trafficking and escape charges.

Karr was seeking medical attention at Highlands ARH, and escaped there during a period of time that required Karr’s restraints to be removed.

Police say Karr is 31 years old, 6 feet, two inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Additional warrants for his arrest have been issued.

He is believed to be in the greater Louisville Metro/Elizabethtown area.

Anyone with information on Karr’s whereabouts is asked to reach out to Prestonsburg Police or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.