Advertisement

9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash

A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.
A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.

North Las Vegas police say the driver of a Dodge Challenger was speeding and ran a red light Saturday afternoon, causing the collision involving 15 people.

Some of the vehicles struck were pushed into a vacant lot on the intersection.

Police say the ages of the people who died range from young juveniles to middle-aged adults.

Two people were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was in critical condition.

It is not yet known whether the driver of the Dodge was impaired.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrests come four months after the baby was found deceased in her crib.
Parents charged in connection with 11-month-old baby’s death
Cox has been charged for the murder of two people early Saturday morning.
Man charged with murder in double shooting
Noelle Horsfield co-owns Full Circle Gifts and Goods and is ready for more foot...
Businesses impacted by snow, icy roads
Karr was seeking medical attention at Highlands ARH, and escaped there during a period of time...
Prestonsburg Police searching for escaped inmate
Kentucky Power bill spike
WSAZ Investigates | Kentucky Power bill spike

Latest News

Charleston Slick Roads
Charleston Slick Roads
A front-end loader dumps road salt into a truck Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Chelsea, Mass....
After the blizzard, the big chill as East Coast digs out
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump dangles prospect of pardons for Jan. 6 defendants
During a rally in Texas, Trump said if he runs again for president and wins, he will treat...
Trump advocates for pardons for Jan. 6 defendants 'treated so unfairly'