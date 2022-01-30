Advertisement

Bengals heading to Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 31-yard...
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 31-yard field goal during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WSAZ) - “Who Dey” are heading to the Super Bowl as the Cincinnati Bengals beat Kansas City 27-24 Sunday afternoon. It’s the first time they will be playing in the NFL’s biggest game in 33 years as an Evan McPherson field goal won the game in overtime.

Kansas City jumped out to a 21-3 lead in the second quarter and held an 11 point lead at halftime. After the break, the Bengals defense held the Chiefs scoreless until the final seconds of the game.

In the meantime, Cincinnati scored 21 unanswered points to take the lead in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs answered with a field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime. After an interception by the Bengals defense, Cincinnati marched down the field and won the game on a 42 yard field goal from McPherson.

The Bengals await the winner of Los Angeles and San Francisco and you can see the game right here on WSAZ Sunday night February 13th.

