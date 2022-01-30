Advertisement

Cats crush Kansas, 80-62

Brooks has career night with 27 points
Kansas guard Remy Martin (11) is pressured by Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) during the...
Kansas guard Remy Martin (11) is pressured by Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE,Kan. (WKYT) - Keion Brooks, Jr. scored a career-high 27 points and Kentucky cruised to a 80-62.

Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds. The UK big man also had four steals.

Kellan Grady had 12.

Brooks, Jr. scored 15 straight points during one stretch in the second half.

It’s UK’s first win at Allen Fieldhouse since 1983. It’s the Wildcats first win over a Top 5 team on the road since beating No. 4 Louisville in 2014.

Sahvir Wheeler finished with eight assists to go along with seven points.

UK hosts Vandy next Wednesday at 7 p.m.

