Cats crush Kansas, 80-62

LAWRENCE,Kan. (WKYT) - Keion Brooks, Jr. scored a career-high 27 points and Kentucky cruised to a 80-62.

Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds. The UK big man also had four steals.

Kellan Grady had 12.

Brooks, Jr. scored 15 straight points during one stretch in the second half.

It’s UK’s first win at Allen Fieldhouse since 1983. It’s the Wildcats first win over a Top 5 team on the road since beating No. 4 Louisville in 2014.

Sahvir Wheeler finished with eight assists to go along with seven points.

UK hosts Vandy next Wednesday at 7 p.m.

