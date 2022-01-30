Advertisement

Crews respond to a house fire

(KFYR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Fire crews battled heavy smoke Sunday afternoon at a home in Charleston, West Virginia.

The house fire was reported near the intersection of Russell Street and Madison Street.

The fire broke out in the back of the home.

Investigators say 10 people lived inside the home. Charleston Firefighters rescued two people from the home.

One woman was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Assistant Fire Chief Jones says the upstairs part of the home is a total loss and the downstairs has significant water damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

