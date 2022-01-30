Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Warmer days are here, but more wintry weather lurks

Forecast on January 30, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday afternoon’s temperatures in the 40s probably felt quite balmy compared to the deep chill that has been stuck over the region as of late. Even warmer afternoons are ahead in the coming days as the 50s arrive by Tuesday. However, this warm-up will be short-lived as a strong cold front swings through late in the day on Thursday, bringing the return of much colder temperatures by Friday. This front will also be responsible for widespread precipitation during the Wednesday through Friday time frame. While the precipitation starts as rain, it will likely end as a period of ice and snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Impacts from this could be quite far-reaching, including the potential for localized flooding due to heavy rain and eventually slick travel due to ice and snow. Needless to say, there will be plenty to watch in the coming days. Fortunately, once the system passes, the upcoming weekend looks to be quiet: sunnier and slightly warmer.

Patchy cloud cover crosses Sunday evening, but no precipitation is expected. Temperatures fall to the mid to upper 20 by midnight.

Expect an increase in clouds Sunday night while the area stays dry. Low temperatures fall to the low 20s, with teens likely in rural spots.

Monday sees a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the low 40s.

Expect a decent amount of sunshine on Tuesday with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid 50s.

Wednesday clouds back over, with rain arriving during the afternoon. High temperatures rise to around 50 degrees.

Rain is likely throughout the day on Thursday. The rain will be widespread and may fall heavy at times, which means localized flooding is certainly possible. Afternoon temperatures reach near 50 degrees.

A surge of arctic air returns Thursday night, with rain possibly finishing as a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Low temperatures fall to near 20 degrees.

Friday stays mostly cloudy with lingering flurries and light snow showers through the afternoon. Temperatures will not make it out of the 20s during the day.

By Saturday, sunshine returns with afternoon temperatures rising back to around freezing.

Sunday turns a bit milder with continued sunshine as highs reach near 40 degrees.

