Advertisement

Herd Snaps Streak

Marshall snaps 10 game losing streak
Marshall snaps 10 game losing streak(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- — Obinna Anochili-Killen tied a career-high scoring 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds and Marshall held off UAB for an 84-81 upset win on Saturday night.

UAB’s Jordan Walker missed a 3-pointer with six seconds left in his attempt to tie it.

Marshall (8-13, 1-7 Conference USA) ended a 10-game losing streak in the process of getting its first conference win of the season.

Mikel Beyers had 19 points, Andrew Taylor scored 15 distributing seven assists and collecting six rebounds and Kyle Braun scored 11.

Walker had 23 points and eight assists for the Blazers (17-5, 7-2), whose four-game win streak was broken. Quan Jackson added 17 points and KJ Buffen scored 12.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrests come four months after the baby was found deceased in her crib.
Parents charged in connection with 11-month-old baby’s death
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds up his dog Babydog as he comes to the end of his State of...
Gov tells Bette Midler to kiss dog’s ‘hiney’ - and shows it
Beginning February 1, the program will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through...
W.Va. program offers $1,500 to go back to work
‘I’ve never seen a plow truck throw that much snow’: Video shows cars that were struck by plow...
12 people injured, 40 cars damaged by debris from snow plow on Ohio Turnpike

Latest News

Kansas guard Remy Martin (11) is pressured by Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) during the...
Cats crush Kansas, 80-62
WVU loses 5th straight
Marshall Hoops Legends come back to Huntington
wsaz wrestling