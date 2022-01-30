Advertisement

Mingo County deputies looking for truck involved in a hit-and-run

(FILE)
(FILE)(WALA)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Mingo County deputies looking for truck involved in a hit-and-run.

Deputies say that they are looking for a white Dodge pick-up truck with a Confederate flag on the back of the vehicle.

The vehicle will have front damage.

They say the truck was involved in a hit-and-run on US119 in Chattaroy.

Anyone with any information or location of this vehicle is asked to call 304-235-8551.

