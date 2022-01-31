Advertisement

Artery disease can affect more than just your heart

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

February is heart health month and an important time to talk about artery disease.

Artery disease can affect more than just your heart, and early detection is key to reducing the chance of serious outcomes.

Family physician Dr. Veita Bland and Pamela, a PAD patient and advocate, joined Susan on Studio 3 to talk about what you need to know about coronary artery disease and a related condition called Peripheral artery disease.

