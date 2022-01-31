Advertisement

COVID-19 Kentucky | 19,915 new cases; 70 more deaths

Ky. COVID positivity rates
Ky. COVID positivity rates(Gov. Beshear)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said the omicron COVID surge is showing signs of letting up, but he emphasized the state’s still “not out of the woods.”

While he said it appears there’s a cresting and downward slope trend in cases, Beshear said last week still was the second highest case numbers ever of the pandemic.

The governor released the following information about the last three days:

- Saturday -- 9,144 new cases/31 more deaths

- Sunday -- 5,821 new cases/25 more deaths

- Monday -- 4,950 new cases/14 more deaths

While Monday’s positivity rate had fallen somewhat, at 28.49% it still represented the third highest week of the pandemic.

“Deaths are still much higher than what we’d like to see,” Beshear said, saying hospital workers remain challenged by the high number of cases and critically ill patients.

