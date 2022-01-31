Advertisement

Man arrested for possession of narcotics

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance on Sunday.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Keith Dunnigan, 24, was arrested at his home after deputies executed a search warrant on Bunche Avenue in Institute.

Deputies located a large amount of Xanax tablets, Hydrocodone, tablets, marijuana, digital scales, two firearms and more than a thousand dollars. The charges against Mr. Dunnigan are merely accusations.

Dunnigan is being held at the South Central Regional Jail.

