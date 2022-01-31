Man charged after high speed pursuit ends in standoff

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - One man is facing charges after a home invasion ended with a high-speed pursuit on Sunday.

Louisa Chief of Police Greg Fugitt tells WSAZ his department received a call from Paintsville Police Department to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle.

Officers with the Louisa Police Department spotted the vehicle in Fallsburg headed northbound on US-23.

Inside the vehicle was Jarod Hall and a female juvenile passenger.

As they were headed Northbound on US 23, Troopers assisted Louisa PD at the US 23 bridge, crossing over I-64. The pursuit continued through Ashland at which point Ashland Police Department attempted to deploy tire deflation devices but was unsuccessful.

Once the vehicle entered Greenup County, troopers took lead in the pursuit.

The Russell Police Department deployed tire deflation devices successfully stopping the vehicle.

After a 3 hour standoff with Hall, the pair exited the vehicle and were taken into custody.

Hall faces charges of fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property, and wanton endangerment 1st degree. Hall also faces multiple charges in other counties.

Hall is lodged at the Boyd County Detention Center.

The Kentucky State Police was assisted by Louisa Police Department.

