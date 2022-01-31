Advertisement

Psoriasis-friendly makeup and skincare tips for colder months

Psoriasis-friendly makeup and skincare tips for colder months
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Do you feel like the cold, dry winter months may trigger your plaque psoriasis? If so, you’re not alone. In a Citizen Scientist study where psoriasis patients ranked the seasons from worst to best, four out of 10 chose winter as the season that most aggravates their disease.

Acclaimed makeup artist Allan Avendano, who has lived with plaque psoriasis for most of his life, and dermatologist Dr. Jennifer Soung, joined Susan on Studio 3 with their expert tips.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high speed pursuit ended in a standoff with law enforcement Sunday night.
UPDATE | U.S. 23 reopens after high speed pursuit ends in standoff
Crews respond to a house fire
Cox has been charged for the murder of two people early Saturday morning.
Man charged with murder in double shooting
Icy road conditions caused a Lawrence County school bus to slid off the road and into a ditch...
School bus crashes with students on board
After becoming infected with COVID-19, Milligan began experiencing hallucinations, tingling and...
‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis

Latest News

Two women have been arrested after large amounts of narcotics were found during a search...
Two women arrested after search warrant
Jarod Hall is charged
Man charged after high speed pursuit ends in standoff
Hottest hair trends for 2022
Hottest hair trends for 2022
Better for you eating in the New Year
Better-for-you eating in the New Year
Artery disease can affect more than just your heart
Artery disease can affect more than just your heart