School bus crashes with students on board

A Lawrence County school bus crashed in to a ditch Monday morning.
A Lawrence County school bus crashed in to a ditch Monday morning.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A Lawrence County school bus crashed in to a ditch Monday morning.

According to 911 dispatchers, the crash happened on County Road 64 in Mason Township. There were about 24 students on the bus at the time of the crash and one juvenile has reported minor injuries.

There are no road closures and crews are on scene.

