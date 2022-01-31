Advertisement

Two women arrested after search warrant

Two women have been arrested after large amounts of narcotics were found during a search...
Two women have been arrested after large amounts of narcotics were found during a search warrant early Monday morning.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Two women have been arrested after large amounts of narcotics were found during a search warrant early Monday morning.

According to the Gallia County Sheriff, a deputy first stopped Jaden V. Sexton, 20 of Gallipolis, and Brie-anna T. George, 22 of Gallipolis, Sunday evening for traffic violations. Through the course of the traffic stop, Deputies seized a large quantity of narcotics and cash from the car and the occupants.

As the investigation continued and more information was found, a search warrant was obtained for a residence located on the 1000 block of Buckridge Road. Deputies found large amounts of what is believed to be methamphetamine, heroine and fentanyl as well as packing materials for trafficking narcotics.

Both Sexton and George have been taken into custody.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high speed pursuit ended in a standoff with law enforcement Sunday night.
UPDATE | U.S. 23 reopens after high speed pursuit ends in standoff
Crews respond to a house fire
Cox has been charged for the murder of two people early Saturday morning.
Man charged with murder in double shooting
Icy road conditions caused a Lawrence County school bus to slid off the road and into a ditch...
School bus crashes with students on board
After becoming infected with COVID-19, Milligan began experiencing hallucinations, tingling and...
‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis

Latest News

Jarod Hall is charged
Man charged after high speed pursuit ends in standoff
Hottest hair trends for 2022
Hottest hair trends for 2022
Better for you eating in the New Year
Better-for-you eating in the New Year
Artery disease can affect more than just your heart
Artery disease can affect more than just your heart