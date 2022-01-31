Two women arrested after search warrant

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Two women have been arrested after large amounts of narcotics were found during a search warrant early Monday morning.

According to the Gallia County Sheriff, a deputy first stopped Jaden V. Sexton, 20 of Gallipolis, and Brie-anna T. George, 22 of Gallipolis, Sunday evening for traffic violations. Through the course of the traffic stop, Deputies seized a large quantity of narcotics and cash from the car and the occupants.

As the investigation continued and more information was found, a search warrant was obtained for a residence located on the 1000 block of Buckridge Road. Deputies found large amounts of what is believed to be methamphetamine, heroine and fentanyl as well as packing materials for trafficking narcotics.

Both Sexton and George have been taken into custody.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.