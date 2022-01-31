Suspected fentanyl trafficker arrested and charged

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Jackson County Sheriff Deputies and the Jackson County Municipal Court Probation Officers worked together to arrest and charged a suspected Fentanyl trafficker Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Freddie D. Matthews, 49 of Wellston, is being charged with trafficking in drugs. Matthews was detained after authorities entered his home to conduct a search warrant.

During the search, hypodermic needles, button baggies, digital scales, a 9mm handgun and cash were found. Matthews was also served a seize notice for his vehicle.

The case will be taken to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Officer for review of additional charges.

Freddie Matthew is being held at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

