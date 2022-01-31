Advertisement

Suspected fentanyl trafficker arrested and charged

The Jackson County Sheriff Deputies and the Jackson County Municipal Court Probation Officers...
The Jackson County Sheriff Deputies and the Jackson County Municipal Court Probation Officers worked together to arrest and charged a suspected Fentanyl trafficker Friday.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Jackson County Sheriff Deputies and the Jackson County Municipal Court Probation Officers worked together to arrest and charged a suspected Fentanyl trafficker Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Freddie D. Matthews, 49 of Wellston, is being charged with trafficking in drugs. Matthews was detained after authorities entered his home to conduct a search warrant.

During the search, hypodermic needles, button baggies, digital scales, a 9mm handgun and cash were found. Matthews was also served a seize notice for his vehicle.

The case will be taken to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Officer for review of additional charges.

Freddie Matthew is being held at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cox has been charged for the murder of two people early Saturday morning.
Man charged with murder in double shooting
A high speed pursuit ended in a standoff with law enforcement Sunday night.
UPDATE | U.S. 23 reopens after high speed pursuit ends in standoff
Crews respond to a house fire
After becoming infected with COVID-19, Milligan began experiencing hallucinations, tingling and...
‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis
Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide...
Carbon monoxide poisoning at Ohio hotel; 7 in critical condition

Latest News

Kentucky Parvo Warning
Kentucky Parvo Warning
Greenup Pursuit
Greenup Pursuit
KEE Bridal Expo
KEE Bridal Expo
Mediterranean chicken with The Olive Tree Cafe
Mediterranean chicken with The Olive Tree Cafe
Suicide Calls On The Rise
Suicide Calls On The Rise