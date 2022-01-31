Advertisement

Two juveniles involved in social media threats to school

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Scioto County Sheriff was contacted Monday by a parent, saying that her child saw threats from another student.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the threats made on social media were directed toward Northwest Schools and the threats were of a potential shooting.

Deputies began their investigation and found that several juveniles were in a group chat on a messenger app. Messages were uploaded to Snapchat in a message that read “If you go to Northwest School be safe tomorrow, someone is bringing an AR to school.”

Several juveniles were participating in a group chat, and the conversation led other to believe that they were going to bring a gun to school.

Deputies made contact with the two juvenile suspects, spoke with school officials and witnesses. As a result, the investigation was submitted to the Scioto County Prosecutors Office, Juvenile Division, for review of potential charges. They will appear in Scioto County Juvenile Court on Feb. 1.

Sheriff David Thoroughman said deputies were at the schools Monday morning, before students arrived, to ensure the safety of the students and staff.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

