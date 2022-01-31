Advertisement

Valentine’s Day specials at Valley Cakes & Cafe

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Valentine’s orders need to be placed by February 10.

Call 681-233-1400 to place your order.

Click here to visit Valley Cakes & Cafe on Facebook.

We love to help people celebrate holidays in a special way. Creating fun and unique special treats for holidays is one of our favorite things to do. Come see us at Valley Cakes for all your sweet & savory needs!

Pamela Fisher, owner

