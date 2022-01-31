Advertisement

Woman without phone service for 15 days

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charlotte, a Suddenlink customer, reached out to WSAZ after being without her landline phone for more than two weeks.

Her neighbor Jeanie Lyons and daughter Sarah Maynard have both been reaching out to Suddenlink to try and get them to fix the problem.

“She has been without a telephone for 15 days,” Lyons said. “She’s an elderly lady. She has medical problems. She does not drive anymore. We have no cell service where we live. And this was her only way of communication was her phone.”

For those like Charlotte who live in the area, it makes her landline all the more important.

“If I have an emergency, it would be hard,” Charlotte said. “What would I do? Go next door and call, I guess.”

Lyons said she called Suddenlink repeatedly, and Maynard even went to their offices Monday morning to find out when the problems could get fixed.

“And pretty much the only answer I got was they are working as fast as they can.”

As WSAZ was working on the story, Suddenlink showed up to fix Charlotte’s service. And after working on the lines for about an hour and a half, services are back online.

The guy who came out here to fix the problem told WSAZ that his bosses told him to come out here as soon as possible after learning about Charlotte’s health problems.

“I’m just so happy,” Lyons said. “I can’t tell you what a relief it has been. I have worried about her date and night.”

We reached out to Suddenlink Monday afternoon to find out why it took so long to restore Charlotte’s service.

They told us they’re investigating the issue and will get back to us. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

