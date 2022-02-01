Advertisement

$17k worth of drugs seized during traffic stop in Scioto County

The driver, Aletha S. Brooks, 35, Columbus, was charged with possession of heroin and cocaine,...
The driver, Aletha S. Brooks, 35, Columbus, was charged with possession of heroin and cocaine, both first-degree felonies; and trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a woman after a traffic stop in Scioto County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 140 grams of heroin and 27 grams of cocaine worth approximately $17,000.

On January 31, at 1:24 p.m., troopers stopped a 2013 Chrysler 200 with Ohio registration for failure to display and marked lanes violations on state Route 823.

While interacting with the driver, troopers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A probable cause search revealed 140 grams of heroin and 27 grams of cocaine concealed under the front passenger seat.

The driver also had a small amount of marijuana in her purse.

The driver, Aletha S. Brooks, 35, Columbus, was charged with possession of heroin and cocaine, both first-degree felonies; and trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony.

If convicted, she could face up to 33 years in prison and up to a $60,000 fine.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Icy road conditions caused a Lawrence County school bus to slid off the road and into a ditch...
School bus crashes with students on board
A high speed pursuit ended in a standoff with law enforcement Sunday night.
UPDATE | U.S. 23 reopens after high speed pursuit ends in standoff
Late week storm to pose all sorts of problems
Late week storm to pose all sorts of problems
Crews respond to house fire
Firefighters respond to a fire along Route 75 in Wayne County Tuesday.
Elderly woman dies in house fire in Wayne County

Latest News

The driver of a car crashed Tuesday afternoon into an electronic repair business in Huntington.
Driver crashes into electronic repair business
Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny
Author talks new book 'I Am Golden'
Author talks new book ‘I Am Golden’
Super Bowl party tips
Super Bowl party tips