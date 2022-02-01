$17k worth of drugs seized during traffic stop in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a woman after a traffic stop in Scioto County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 140 grams of heroin and 27 grams of cocaine worth approximately $17,000.

On January 31, at 1:24 p.m., troopers stopped a 2013 Chrysler 200 with Ohio registration for failure to display and marked lanes violations on state Route 823.

While interacting with the driver, troopers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A probable cause search revealed 140 grams of heroin and 27 grams of cocaine concealed under the front passenger seat.

The driver also had a small amount of marijuana in her purse.

The driver, Aletha S. Brooks, 35, Columbus, was charged with possession of heroin and cocaine, both first-degree felonies; and trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony.

If convicted, she could face up to 33 years in prison and up to a $60,000 fine.

