COVID-19 W.Va. | 15 additional deaths, 2,151 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 1, 2022, there are currently 12,843 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 15 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,778 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old female from Jefferson County, an 84-year old female from Berkeley County, an 89-year old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year old male from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, a 99-year old male from Brooke County, a 93-year old female from Berkeley County, a 104-year old female from Kanawha County, a 62-year old female from Berkeley County, a 71-year old male from Monroe County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 70-year old female from Cabell County.

As of Tuesday, 1,070 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 235 have been admitted to the ICU and 116 are on ventilators.

16 confirmed COVID-19 pediatric patients are in the hospital, three have been admitted to the ICU and one pediatric patient is on a ventilator.

430,300 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

On the state’s County Alert System map, 21 of West Virginia’s 55 counties are color-coded red, indicating a high transmission rate. Two counties are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

According to the WV DHHR, there are 12,925 confirmed cases of the Delta variant and 1,637 confirm cases of Omicron.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 56 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

371,410 West Virginians have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (126), Berkeley (470), Boone (230), Braxton (54), Brooke (84), Cabell (815), Calhoun (37), Clay (44), Doddridge (58), Fayette (649), Gilmer (36), Grant (106), Greenbrier (399), Hampshire (137), Hancock (101), Hardy (81), Harrison (439), Jackson (49), Jefferson (247), Kanawha (1,422), Lewis (99), Lincoln (191), Logan (332), Marion (367), Marshall (160), Mason (263), McDowell (221), Mercer (573), Mineral (199), Mingo (200), Monongalia (604), Monroe (164), Morgan (79), Nicholas (277), Ohio (226), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (31), Preston (177), Putnam (443), Raleigh (743), Randolph (153), Ritchie (59), Roane (72), Summers (101), Taylor (112), Tucker (14), Tyler (44), Upshur (132), Wayne (255), Webster (55), Wetzel (110), Wirt (33), Wood (471), Wyoming (212). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

