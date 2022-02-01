Crews battle two neighboring house fires in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling two neighboring house fires on the 5200 block of MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston behind Drug Emporium.

Our reporter on the scene says one person was rescued and taken to the hospital.

According to Kanawha County emergency dispatchers, one of the two houses had people inside.

The call came in just after midnight Tuesday morning.

