Crews battle two neighboring house fires in Charleston

Crews are battling two neighboring house fires on the 5200 block of McCorkle Avenue in...
Crews are battling two neighboring house fires on the 5200 block of McCorkle Avenue in Charleston behind Drug Emporium.(Kim Rafferty)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling two neighboring house fires on the 5200 block of MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston behind Drug Emporium.

Our reporter on the scene says one person was rescued and taken to the hospital.

According to Kanawha County emergency dispatchers, one of the two houses had people inside.

The call came in just after midnight Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Keep checking WSAZ.com for updates.

