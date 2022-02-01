Advertisement

Driver crashes into electronic repair business

The driver of a car crashed Tuesday afternoon into an electronic repair business in Huntington.
The driver of a car crashed Tuesday afternoon into an electronic repair business in Huntington.(WSAZ/Raegan Williams)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The driver of a car crashed Tuesday afternoon into an electronic repair business in Huntington, our crew at the scene said.

The incident was reported just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of First Street and Seventh Avenue.

A witness described seeing a male and female in the car when it happened.

Huntington Police said no one was injured. Details about what led up to the crash are unavailable at this time.

