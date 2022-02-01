Firefighters rescue two; one critically injured in house fire Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire broke out inside a home in Charleston, and it could have been much worse -- if not for how close the scene was to the fire station and the awareness of firefighters.

Charleston firefighters said when they arrived at the home Sunday afternoon, at least seven people had already gotten out of the home, but two were trapped in the back where the fire started.

Investigators at the scene said they rescued a man and a woman from the window of the the second story. The woman went to the hospital. On Monday, Assistant Fire Chief Jones said the woman was in critical condition, including with cuts to her arm. Jones said she is in the hospital on a ventilator due to smoke inhalation.

Firefighters said the man who was rescued from the home refused care and left the scene.

Eliza Megginson said she was moving a couch into her home nearby and could not get through with all of the fire trucks.

“I have only lived here for a month, and it was directly behind my house, so it was really scary,” Megginson said. “They really put it out pretty fast, though it did do quite a bit of damage.”

Lenica Hightower said she was home when the fire started and saw the smoke and the rescues.

“I don’t want to see nobody hurt. It was just really sad, really sad,” Hightower said.

Megginson said she is left with some concerns.

“I don’t know why the fires started, though, so that leaves some concerns especially being so close to home,” Megginson said.

The Charleston Fire Department said the fire is still under investigation. Jones said the Red Cross has been called for the seven that lived inside.

Charleston Police said an officer working near the fire had to shoot an aggressive dog to protect himself from a bite.

