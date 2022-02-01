Advertisement

Home Depot hiring over 100 people in Huntington area

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

According to the U-S Department of Labor Statistics, employment is expected to increase by 11 million jobs between 2020 and 2030.

For many people, there is no better time to look for a new job than right now.

One of Forbes’ best employers is hiring thousands of associates across the country ahead of its busy spring season.

The Home Depot’s Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition Eric Schelling joined Susan on Studio 3 to talk about the company’s upcoming Virtual Spring Career Day and what they’re looking for in our area.

