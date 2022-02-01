Home Depot hiring over 100 people in Huntington area

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

According to the U-S Department of Labor Statistics, employment is expected to increase by 11 million jobs between 2020 and 2030.

For many people, there is no better time to look for a new job than right now.

One of Forbes’ best employers is hiring thousands of associates across the country ahead of its busy spring season.

The Home Depot’s Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition Eric Schelling joined Susan on Studio 3 to talk about the company’s upcoming Virtual Spring Career Day and what they’re looking for in our area.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.