Advertisement

PHOTOS: First all-electric passenger plane preps to fly

Caption
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The world’s first all-electric passenger plane is almost ready to hit the skies.

The company Eviation calls this new aircraft “Alice.” Its prototype first debuted in 2019.

The Israeli company says the electric commuter plane can carry up to nine passengers for one hour and has a maximum cruise speed of 287 miles per hour.

Since December, it has been going through low-speed taxi tests in Seattle. A high-speed taxi test could come in the next few weeks.

Eviation’s CEO says “Alice” may be just weeks away from its first flight.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Icy road conditions caused a Lawrence County school bus to slid off the road and into a ditch...
School bus crashes with students on board
A high speed pursuit ended in a standoff with law enforcement Sunday night.
UPDATE | U.S. 23 reopens after high speed pursuit ends in standoff
Late week storm to pose all sorts of problems
Late week storm to pose all sorts of problems
Crews respond to house fire
Firefighters respond to a fire along Route 75 in Wayne County Tuesday.
Elderly woman dies in house fire in Wayne County

Latest News

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., arrives for the vote to temporarily fund the government, at the...
Sen. Luján suffers stroke, expected to make ‘full recovery’
The driver of a car crashed Tuesday afternoon into an electronic repair business in Huntington.
Driver crashes into electronic repair business
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Senators hopeful for the future of bill to aid post-9/11 veterans
Senators hopeful for the future of bill to aid post-9/11 veterans
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5