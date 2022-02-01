Rollover crash sends one to the hospital

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A rollover crash on Interstate 64 Monday evening sent one person to the hospital, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department said.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 p.m. near the Catlettsburg exit.

Deputies say the driver of a Subaru car became distracted. The car left the roadway and went into the median, resulting in it flipping over and rolling into the westbound lanes and coming to rest on it top.

Of the three occupants, one was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital. Both westbound lanes were closed about 45 minutes.

The condition of the person injured was not available.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.