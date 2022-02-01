Advertisement

Wild weather week starts tamely

Enjoy break from cold and snow starting Tuesday
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -We flip the calendar to February on Tuesday and the weather gods are about to treat us to a few days with temperatures rising into the 50s. Groundhog lodges from Punxsutawney to French Creek will see quiet  weather while we await the forecast from Phil and French Creek Freddy on Wednesday. Hump day should be dry until late afternoon and evening.

By Wednesday night a soaking rain storm will arrive armed with a healthy surplus of water. A general 1.5 to 2″ of rain will make for high water starting with street flooding then small stream overflow and perhaps by Thursday night some major rises on our rivers.

By Thursday night into Friday a sharp cold wave will arrive with a change from rain to sleet and snow. Accumulations and impacts will be hard to nail down until Thursday but suffice it to say a TRAVELERS ALERT will be warranted over a 15 state area as the winter of 2022 steamrolls on!

