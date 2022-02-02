Advertisement

America’s national debt surpasses $30 trillion for the first time

Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – America’s national debt has passed $30 trillion for the first time ever, according to treasury department data published Tuesday.

Government borrowing sped up during the pandemic as Washington spent aggressively to lessen the economic impact of the crisis.

Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.

Economists are divided on how big of a problem this really is, but it comes as borrowing costs are expected to rise because the Federal Reserve is poise to raise interest rates.

Some experts have noted that rising borrowing costs will limit how much money the government can spend on other priorities like climate change.

