Advertisement

Busy Tuesday night of hoops

Busy night of high school hoops
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There was high school basketball to be found all over the region on a busy Tuesday night.

Ashland’s Tomcats invited GW over from West Virginia and the Tomcats get a key win.

Huntington St. Joseph’s Central and Huntington played for the first time in a long time and the Irish pull the stunner.

Capital holds serve at home against South Charleston.

And the #1 team in girls’ Class AAAA basketball, Huntington, loses its first game of the year at Parkersburg.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters respond Tuesday to a fire along state Route 75 in Wayne County that claimed the...
‘She was a pillar in the community’: Elderly woman dies in house fire in Wayne County
Late week storm to pose all sorts of problems
Late week storm to pose all sorts of problems
Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny
Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny
Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry says one of the teens stuck a gun in a paramedic's face.
Teens arrested after attacking paramedics
The fire and police department are working the incident as an active homicide investigation....
$5,000 reward for information leading to arrest in Charleston arson investigation

Latest News

Busy night of high school hoops
Busy night of high school hoops
Athens celebrates Joe Burrow
Athens celebrates Joe Burrow
Athens celebrates Joe Burrow
Athens celebrates Joe Burrow
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow brings excitement to Athens community
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow brings excitement to Athens community