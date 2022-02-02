Busy Tuesday night of hoops
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There was high school basketball to be found all over the region on a busy Tuesday night.
Ashland’s Tomcats invited GW over from West Virginia and the Tomcats get a key win.
Huntington St. Joseph’s Central and Huntington played for the first time in a long time and the Irish pull the stunner.
Capital holds serve at home against South Charleston.
And the #1 team in girls’ Class AAAA basketball, Huntington, loses its first game of the year at Parkersburg.
