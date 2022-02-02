COVID-19 W.Va. | 36 additional deaths, 2,988 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 2, 2022, there are currently 11,491 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 36 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,814 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 74-year old female from Marion County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 64-year old female from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Summers County, a 65-year old male from Kanawha County, a 61-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Mercer County, a 57-year old male from Mercer County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 36-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Brooke County, a 65-year old male from Ohio County, a 68-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old female from Lewis County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Brooke County, a 66-year old male from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Wyoming County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from McDowell County, a 77-year old female from Mineral County, a 55-year old female from Mason County, a 64-year old female from Logan County, an 80-year old female from Harrison County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Preston County, an 81-year old male from Brooke County, a 76-year old male from Hampshire County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Mercer County, a 34-year old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Lewis County, and a 70-year old male from Harrison County.

As of Wednesday, 1,097 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 235 have been admitted to the ICU and 124 patients are on ventilators.

Right now, there are 20 pediatric COVID-19 patients. Three pediatric patients are in the ICU and one pediatric patient is on a ventilator.

434,605 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

On the state’s County Alert System map, 14 of West Virginia’s 55 counties are color-coded red, indicating a high transmission rate.

According to the WV DHHR, there are 12,582 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Delta and 715 confirmed Omicron variant cases.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 56 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

375,150 West Virginians have received a booster shot.

Gov. Jim Justice is holding a live press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response Wednesday at 1 p.m.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (97), Berkeley (408), Boone (200), Braxton (43), Brooke (76), Cabell (718), Calhoun (70), Clay (35), Doddridge (44), Fayette (559), Gilmer (30), Grant (73), Greenbrier (327), Hampshire (115), Hancock (83), Hardy (83), Harrison (387), Jackson (51), Jefferson (208), Kanawha (1,328), Lewis (71), Lincoln (169), Logan (286), Marion (315), Marshall (157), Mason (247), McDowell (190), Mercer (538), Mineral (167), Mingo (159), Monongalia (606), Monroe (130), Morgan (57), Nicholas (229), Ohio (193), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (38), Preston (180), Putnam (436), Raleigh (669), Randolph (143), Ritchie (61), Roane (59), Summers (105), Taylor (104), Tucker (13), Tyler (35), Upshur (127), Wayne (226), Webster (52), Wetzel (91), Wirt (28), Wood (405), Wyoming (200). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

