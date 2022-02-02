Advertisement

French Creek Freddie saw his shadow

West Virginia’s official prognosticator, “French Creek Freddie” has seen his shadow.
West Virginia's official prognosticator, "French Creek Freddie" has seen his shadow.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s official prognosticator, “French Creek Freddie” has seen his shadow.

French Creek Freddie is predicting six more weeks of Winter in West Virginia.

This morning, Buckhannon’s mayor and people from the community and beyond came together to celebrate Groundhog day at the West Virginia Wildlife Center.

