French Creek Freddie saw his shadow

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s official prognosticator, “French Creek Freddie” has seen his shadow.

French Creek Freddie is predicting six more weeks of Winter in West Virginia.

This morning, Buckhannon’s mayor and people from the community and beyond came together to celebrate Groundhog day at the West Virginia Wildlife Center.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.