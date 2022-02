HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Are you looking for a show to help your preschoolers at home build resilience? Look no further than DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ now streaming on Netflix.

The series’ executive producer, Traci Paige Johnson, and Laila Lockhart-Kraner, who plays Gabby, joined Susan on Studio 3 to talk about season four.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.